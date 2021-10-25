ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMPH. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,729,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 166,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 137,084 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $19.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $921.73 million, a PE ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $21.63.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.