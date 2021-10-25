ProShare Advisors LLC Has $420,000 Holdings in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMTX. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

FMTX opened at $18.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

