ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $284,665.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

ENTA opened at $73.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.74. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

