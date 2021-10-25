Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CAO Sells $1,385,750.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,385,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $61.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. The firm had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 18.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 3.0% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 68,333.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

