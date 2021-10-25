Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CAO Sells $1,385,750.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,385,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $61.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. The firm had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 18.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 3.0% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 68,333.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
