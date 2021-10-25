Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 100.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

PRLB traded up $5.70 on Monday, hitting $77.16. The company had a trading volume of 782,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,723. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.19. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $63.81 and a 12-month high of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $123.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

