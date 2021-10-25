PulteGroup (PHM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect PulteGroup to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PulteGroup to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $49.72 on Monday. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

