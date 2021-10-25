Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.51.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $115.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $40.12 and a one year high of $116.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after buying an additional 151,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,045,000 after purchasing an additional 167,858 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,215,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 439,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $324,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock worth $7,509,004 in the last three months. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.