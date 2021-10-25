Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ally Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $50.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.71. Ally Financial has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $56.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,833. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

