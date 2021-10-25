Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) Reduced by Analyst (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50.

70489 has a one year low of C$18.00 and a one year high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$469.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$571.82 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a boost from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

