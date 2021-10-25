Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Boosted by Piper Sandler

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Allstate in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Allstate’s FY2021 earnings at $15.12 EPS.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.08.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $128.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.56.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,249,789,000 after acquiring an additional 429,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,003,861,000 after purchasing an additional 134,689 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,992,000 after purchasing an additional 96,232 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 53.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,317,000 after purchasing an additional 597,373 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.