Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Heritage Financial Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Heritage Financial in a report issued on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $25.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 44,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 327,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 47,660 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.