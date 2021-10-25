Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Raised by Analyst

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CP. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James set a C$98.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$106.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$179.18.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$94.16 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$78.36 and a 1-year high of C$100.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$87.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$171.02. The company has a market cap of C$62.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.07 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.35%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

