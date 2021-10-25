QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.40

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.40 and last traded at $53.26, with a volume of 1654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $841.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.17.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 265.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in QCR by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,022,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in QCR by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in QCR by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

