QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.56. QIAGEN posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in QIAGEN by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in QIAGEN by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in QIAGEN by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in QIAGEN by 0.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in QIAGEN by 9.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

QGEN opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

