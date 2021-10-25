Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,552,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $368,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

KWR opened at $234.14 on Monday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.35 and a 200-day moving average of $241.97.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $435.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quaker Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.50.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.