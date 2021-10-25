Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Increased to $139.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $120.00 to $139.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.08.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $118.06 on Thursday. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $119.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.37 and its 200-day moving average is $98.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,375,000 after buying an additional 21,821 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 42.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.