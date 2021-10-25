Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Lowers Stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 73,800 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7,356.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,115,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,385 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter worth about $158,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 16,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,682. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.20. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

