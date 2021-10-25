Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Reduces Stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lowered its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWG. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of BWG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,862. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Profile

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.