Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 105,533 Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 105,533 shares during the period. Boulder Growth & Income Fund comprises approximately 4.1% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 67,019 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 71,204 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 58,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:BIF traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $13.63. 75,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,667. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.