Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 31,392 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd trimmed its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,392 shares during the period. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund comprises about 2.0% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 59.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 40,946 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 45.1% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 85,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 26,712 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 164.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,335. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $28.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Profile

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

