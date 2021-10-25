Quantinno Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $202,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

JACK stock opened at $100.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.46. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

