Quantinno Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after buying an additional 2,192,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,612,000 after buying an additional 908,734 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 101.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,302,000 after buying an additional 714,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,490,000 after buying an additional 628,319 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.