Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 608 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. J2 Global accounts for about 0.8% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in J2 Global by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JCOM opened at $142.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $147.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.78.
In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.40.
J2 Global Profile
Ziff Davis, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.
See Also: Dividend Kings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).
Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.