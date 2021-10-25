Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 608 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. J2 Global accounts for about 0.8% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in J2 Global by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCOM opened at $142.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $147.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.78.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $429.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.40.

Ziff Davis, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media.

