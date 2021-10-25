Quantinno Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $280.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.62 and a 12-month high of $284.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,559.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

