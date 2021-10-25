Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 1,545 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of Ducommun worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,976,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 702,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 353,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ducommun stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.14. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $572.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $160.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

DCO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.