Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Shares in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,512,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $53.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.34. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $81.73.

