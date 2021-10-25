Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $324,000 Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRIM. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Primoris Services by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

PRIM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

PRIM opened at $27.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Terry D. Mccallister purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.