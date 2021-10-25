Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Position in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ReneSola in the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ReneSola by 65.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 211,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ReneSola in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ReneSola by 521.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ReneSola by 1,518.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 58,859 shares during the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ReneSola alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SOL shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

NYSE:SOL opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The firm has a market cap of $547.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. ReneSola Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $35.77.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. ReneSola had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $108,750.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL).

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.