Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,941,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,463,000 after acquiring an additional 341,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after acquiring an additional 222,189 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,207,000 after acquiring an additional 211,820 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 946,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,999,000 after acquiring an additional 196,178 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $2,603,000. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

NYSE:TSLX opened at $23.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.34 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 95.35% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.