Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Trims Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,420.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTCT opened at $26.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

