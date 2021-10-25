QUINADS Achieves Market Capitalization of $549,767.48 (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded down 29.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 25th. One QUINADS coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUINADS has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. QUINADS has a market capitalization of $549,767.48 and approximately $16.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.55 or 0.00467677 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001495 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $586.97 or 0.00931967 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000054 BTC.

QUINADS Profile

QUINADS (QUIN) is a coin. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 coins. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com . QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @QuinAdsToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QUINADS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

