QVT Financial LP Acquires 147,060 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

QVT Financial LP boosted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 124.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,060 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS comprises approximately 0.8% of QVT Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. QVT Financial LP’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $11,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,197,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 228,646 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

VIAC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.39. 82,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,414,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

