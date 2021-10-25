Ranger Investment Management L.P. Buys 37,942 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,942 shares during the period. YETI accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in YETI were worth $30,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in YETI by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 139,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth $16,482,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in YETI by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in YETI by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.53.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.92. 3,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,992. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.39 and its 200-day moving average is $91.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The company had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,908.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,016,641. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

