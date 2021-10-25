Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $35.80 Million Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the period. CONMED makes up approximately 1.9% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.89% of CONMED worth $35,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CONMED by 386.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total value of $165,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNMD stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.10. The company had a trading volume of 212,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,397. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.58 and a 200 day moving average of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $76.43 and a 1-year high of $147.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.87 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

CNMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

