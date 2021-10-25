Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $47.70 Million Stock Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. Heska comprises 2.5% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Heska were worth $47,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Heska by 605.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Heska by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Heska by 13.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heska by 16.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA traded down $11.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.65. 2,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,090.00 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.98. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $109.83 and a twelve month high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heska news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.