Ranger Investment Management L.P. Reduces Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,017 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.82% of Insteel Industries worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IIIN. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 10.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,777. The firm has a market cap of $729.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.77%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

In other news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $183,194.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H O. Woltz III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,531 shares of company stock valued at $648,718 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

