Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.75 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $22,886.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,067.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,214.12 or 0.06681908 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.46 or 0.00309917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $622.75 or 0.00987431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00087775 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.26 or 0.00455484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.42 or 0.00273389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.78 or 0.00247012 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

