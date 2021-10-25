Raymond James Lowers Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) to Hold

Raymond James cut shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has C$63.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$55.00.

PD has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$58.63.

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$55.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$45.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.11. The stock has a market cap of C$738.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$17.00 and a twelve month high of C$62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The firm had revenue of C$201.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$207.50 million.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

