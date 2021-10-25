RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,744 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in RE/MAX by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 4.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 0.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 88,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMAX opened at $31.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $603.76 million, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.48. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

