Realio Network (RIO) Trading Up 9.4% This Week

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 25th. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $8.81 million and $441,999.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00069105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00069733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00101253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,208.98 or 0.99996988 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,126.67 or 0.06528413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00021435 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

