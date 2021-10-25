Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ: PNFP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/23/2021 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

10/16/2021 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

10/14/2021 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/1/2021 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

9/30/2021 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

9/23/2021 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

9/22/2021 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.75. 6,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.90.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,329 shares of company stock worth $14,741,859 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.