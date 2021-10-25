Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 51,659 shares during the period. Plains GP makes up about 5.2% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $10,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 38,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 31.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,891,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,340 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter valued at $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 9.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,135,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,503,000 after purchasing an additional 192,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.81. 12,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,845. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,177.00 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.64). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

