Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,409 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 13.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

NYSE NUE traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $102.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.09. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $6,501,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,078 shares of company stock valued at $13,400,449 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.