Red Hill Iron Limited (ASX:RHI) Declares Interim Dividend of $1.20

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2021

Red Hill Iron Limited (ASX:RHI) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

In related news, insider Garry Strong acquired 500,000 shares of Red Hill Iron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$500,000.00 ($357,142.86). Also, insider Joshua Pitt acquired 18,198 shares of Red Hill Iron stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.01 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of A$72,973.98 ($52,124.27). Insiders purchased 741,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,582 in the last 90 days.

About Red Hill Iron

Red Hill Iron Limited engages in the exploration of iron ore, gold, and base metals in Western Australia. Its primary assets are the 40% owned Red Hill Iron Ore Joint Venture interest; 100% owned Pannawonica channel iron project; and rock quarrying opportunities in the Western Pilbara region. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

