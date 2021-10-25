Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.66. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $428.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.83 million.

RRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

NASDAQ:RRR traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $57.59. 8,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,813. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 2.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

