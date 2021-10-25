Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 662,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $28,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,159,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,499,000 after acquiring an additional 42,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 592.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 110,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 41.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $79.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $80.11.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock valued at $124,296,436. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

