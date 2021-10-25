Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $26.31 Million Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Cognex worth $26,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,016,000 after acquiring an additional 96,042 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other Cognex news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $84.92 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average of $83.33.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.