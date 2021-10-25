Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $27.67 Million Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 436,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $27,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 6.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 24,347 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at about $1,048,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $42.09 on Monday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.28 million, a PE ratio of 102.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.50.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Steve Hollister acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

