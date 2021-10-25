Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 64.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $26,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABC opened at $123.32 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $92.24 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.17.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,690,334. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

