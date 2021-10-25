Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,391,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 162,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.96% of Costamare worth $28,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Costamare by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare stock opened at $14.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.69. Costamare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $166.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.03 million. Costamare had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 13.42%. On average, analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

CMRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.